Updated from 6:08 a.m. ET

Here are five things you must know for Tuesday, June 27:

1. -- U.S. stock futures pointed lower on Tuesday, June 27, and European shares turned mixed ahead of an appearance by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that investors hope will shed more light on expectations for the next interest rate hike from the U.S central bank.

Yellen is scheduled to discuss global economic issues with Lord (Nicholas) Stern, president of the British Academy in London, at 1 p.m. ET.

Other top central bank officials -- such as European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney and Fed Presidents Patrick Harker and Neel Kashkari -- will be making the rounds on Tuesday.

The economic calendar in the U.S. on Tuesday also includes the S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index for April at 9 a.m., and Consumer Confidence for June at 10 a.m.