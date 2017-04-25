Disney (DIS) announced a slew of release dates for its upcoming movies, with Star Wars Episode IX set to hit theaters on May 24, 2019. There isn't a lot of information about this Star Wars film, but its script is being written by Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly, Hollywood Reporter says.

The next installment in the Star Wars sequels, The Last Jedi will be out Dec. 15, 2017. Disney's Han Solo standalone film will be out next May. Disney also announced Frozen 2 will be out Nov. 27, 2019 and the live action Lion King remake is due July 2019.

Disney stock closed higher by 1.27% to $115.18 on Tuesday.

