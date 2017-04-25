Actually care about employees and you would be surprised at how they respond, Apple's (AAPL) retail store chief Angela Ahrendts hints.

"You don't overthink it, right? Do unto others. I mean, you connect with them and you care and you - and you do what you say you're going to do. I mean, it's not rocket science," Ahrendts, who is Apple's highest ranking female executive, told CBS News in an interview on Tuesday regarding how she motivates employees. Since joining Apple in the spring of 2014 after a successful stint as CEO of luxury goods purveyor Burberry, Ahrendts has worked to overhaul strained employee relations and take the retail store shopping experience to the next level.

To that end, Ahrendts pulled the curtains back to the biggest changes to Apple stores in 15 years. The company will add conference and meeting rooms, updated video screens, and living trees to its 100 largest locations. It's also changing the name of the well-known Genius Bar to "Genius Grove." The changes mirror several undertaken at an Apple store in San Francisco last year.

Apple retail chief Angela Ahrendts.

Further, nearly all of Apple's 500 retail stores will start holding "educational sessions" that Apple has dubbed "Today at Apple." The classes will launch at the end of May.

Said Ahrendts, "I'll know we've done a really, really great job if the next generation, if Gen Z says, Meet me at Apple. Did you see what's going on at Apple today?"

Jim Cramer and the AAP team hold a position in Apple for their Action Alerts PLUS Charitable Trust Portfolio. Want to be alerted before Cramer buys or sells AAPL? Learn more now.