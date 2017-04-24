Jim Cramer shares his views every day on RealMoney. Click here for a real-time look at his insights and musings.
Cramer: Why Give IBM the Benefit of the Doubt?
Posted at 11:19 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2017
So why give it the benefit of the doubt?
I think the miss had a lot to do with the inability to sign some deals that would have made the whole narrative whole. It would have taken the pressure off. It would have produced upside, especially because the gross margins would have expanded if it had more business, or at least the forecast for gross margin would be better because there is always some upfront cost to signing new business.
Look, Buffett isn't going away. The company's not going away. As the CFO, Martin Schroeter said, IBM remains the heart and lungs of its clients. We should see some fruits of the Salesforce.com (CRM) deal in the second half.
So my take: Buy some at the end of the day, when it will no doubt be marked down by the brokers who want to show they got better than the closing price, and then buy some tomorrow just in case the big sellers aren't finished.
And then just wait with a 3.47% yield supporting you.Action Alerts PLUS, which Cramer co-manages as a charitable trust, has no positions in the stocks mentioned .
Cramer: Stop Obsessing About France and VolatilityPosted at 6:41 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2017
If you are a hedge fund manager, yes. If you are a fixed-income manager, definitely.
But if you are a business person, you should be focusing on auto sales, which were extraordinarily strong Tuesday. Overall registrations were up 11% including 6% for Volkswagen (VLKAY) , 14% for Renault (RNSDF) and 15% for PSA.
I think we have been stuck in a rut of thinking here in the U.S. We tend to read everything negative into elections in Europe because of the initial reaction about Brexit and the shocking declines it caused.
But if you think about the rebound after the June 23 shocker, you will realize how total "hedge fund" that decline was.
The Dow Jones dropped from 18,078 to 17,099 in two days. But then, in three days, it was right back, and a week later it was up 500 points.
Yet it's that volatility, that elusive volatility that the hedge funds search for to make quick money that makes the headlines such a loud drumbeat.
In retrospect, it meant less than nothing. It was just a panic and a buy.
So many times we see that. When it is non-systemic and when it isn't in our country, it is panic and then buy.