General Electric (GE) posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings Friday and said it expects cash flows to continue to improve for the remainder of the year.

Adjusted first-quarter earnings per share were 21 cents, the company said, well ahead of the consensus forecast of 17 cents. Revenue for the period was $27.66 billion, GE said, again ahead of analysts' forecasts of $26.4 billion. Organic revenue grew 7%, and orders were 10% higher from a year ago.

"We returned $4.4 billion to shareowners through dividends and buyback," said CEO Jeff Immelt. "Industrial operating cash flows were negative $1.6 billion driven primarily by an increase in working capital and timing of billings on our long-term equipment and service contracts."

"We expect cash flows to improve throughout the remainder of the year, with no change to our full year cash flow framework," Immelt said. "We reaffirm our 2017 operating framework for Industrial operating + Verticals EPS, organic revenue growth and Industrial operating margin expansion."

GE shares closed at $30.27 in New York on Thursday after rising 0.9% on the session and trimming their three-month decline to around 0.94% compared to a 3.78% gain for the Dow Jones Industrial Average benchmark.