Sky plc (SKYAY) has teamed up with HBO, a Time Warner (TWX) company, on a multi-year production partnership, the biggest pay-TV company in Europe said Thursday alongside its nine month earnings release.

"We have concluded a number of long term rights renewals and are announcing today a major new multi-year co-production deal with HBO, as well as a ground breaking virtual reality experience in partnership with Sir David Attenborough and the Natural History Museum," Sky CEO Jeremy Darroch said in a statement.

Neither Sky nor HBO had provided further details on the $250 million partnership at the time of publication. Sky is already licensed to show HBO shows such as Game of Thrones on its Sky Atlantic channel.

Sky shares edged 0.1% higher in early European trading to 983 pence in London Thursday, but have have lost 1.7% over the past three months.

For the nine months to March 31, Sky saw an 11% increase in revenue to £9.6 billion ($12.3 billion). It added more than 100,000 new customers joined Sky in Q3 and added 769,000 in the last year to 22.4 million customers

The TV and internet provider reported adjusted group Ebitda of £1.5 billion and group operating profit of £1 billion.