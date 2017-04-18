Verizon's (VZ) will give the first earnings report from a tough, competitive first quarter in telecom before the market opens on Thursday.

During the quarter, Verizon reluctantly launched an unlimited wireless service, announced the ill-received rebranding of its digital businesses under the Oath brand and opted not to acquire spectrum licenses in a government auction.

Given CEO Lowell McAdam's recent comments that Verizon is amenable to a deal with Comcast (CMCSA) or other big media companies, investors will surely listen for indications about whether the telecom will look to make a big splash in M&A as the FCC quiet period limiting talks between some companies lifts.

Wall Street expects the telecom to report 99 cents in non-Gaap earnings per share on $30.68 billion in total revenue.

Verizon joined the other carriers offering unlimited wireless plans in the first quarter. "Verizon's move back to unlimited appears to have been largely defensive, but it was backed with an aggressive marketing blitz ("unlimited gets the network it deserves"), and intra-quarter data suggests that it drove a sharp, if temporary, rebound in Verizon's volumes," Craig Moffett of MoffettNathanson LLC wrote in a first-quarter earnings preview.