Here's just another reason to avoid a job in retail.

Using former Microsoft (MSFT) CEO Steve Ballmer's newly launched website USAFacts, TheStreet found that the average retail worker made $21,800 in 2015 compared to 2005 when the average annual salary was $23,200.

This tidbit doesn't help the tone around the crumbling U.S. retail sector, which has seen 19 large retailers - by TheStreet's count - close massive amounts of stores this year, including the struggling Sears Holdings (SHLD) and J.C. Penney (JCP) . Plus, dozens more have succumbed to bankruptcy - the latest coming from discount shoe store chain Payless ShoeSource (April 4).

In the most recent U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics jobs report released on April 7, it was revealed that 30,000 retail jobs were lost in March, after the industry saw 31,000 vanish in February.

In a recent interview, Bankrate.com senior economist Mark Hamrick suggested that laid-off retail workers look for a job in leisure and hospitality.

A receptionist job at a hotel could suffice for a sales position at a retailer, he said.

Hopefully that job pays more than $21K a year.