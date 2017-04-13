Did you miss "Mad Money" on CNBC? If so, here are some of Jim Cramer's top takeaways.

For an "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer again sat down with Andreas Fibig, chairman and CEO of International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) , a company driven by innovation.

Fibig described his business as both art and science. He brought Cramer a grapefruit gin fizz drink that tasted like grapefruit but contains no grapefruit. Grapefruits, it turns out, are in short supply due to disease, which has led IFF to develop a grapefruit flavoring that is sustainable and natural. Similar flavors are being developed for orange, vanilla and other high-demand commodities.

Fibig said that one of their research facilities is perfecting a vegetarian pastrami that is delicious.

Beyond flavors, IFF is also expanding into cosmetic additives, a category that is already 8% of the company's total sales.

Cramer said the he continues to love the IFF story.

Meanwhile, on Real Money, Cramer knows what else is ailing this market: too much supply. Read more about his analysis and strategies; get a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Cramer and the AAP team update their investment club members on how their holdings are doing, including Southwest (LUV) and PepsiCo (PEP) . Get in on the discussion by getting a free trial subscription to Action Alerts PLUS.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To read a full recap of this episode of "Mad Money," click here.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.