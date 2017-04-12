Digital payments pioneer PayPal (PYPL) is fending off credit and debit cards in online purchases, Credit Suisse stated Wednesday.

"In addition to its high-growth assets [such as PayPal's youth-centric money-transferring app Venmo and Braintree, which incorporates cards and PayPal's payment systems for businesses], we believe legacy PayPal remains a sticky and relevant platform and concerns over losing share to credit cards may be overblown," Credit Suisse analyst Paul Condra wrote in a report.

The bank surveyed users in the U.S., parts of Western and Eastern Europe, Russia and China in late March regarding their use of PayPal's service, not counting the Venmo service. Of the respondents, excluding China where PayPal has a low imprint, 78% said they use PayPal for online purchases. Just 48% said they use credit cards online, and 45% use debit cards for Internet purchases.

PayPal has nearly 200 million active account holders, but faces a field of competitors that range from credit card providers and tech newcomers such as Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google

Amazon (AMZN) looked like a partner but could be more of a rival. Chief Executive Officer Dan Schulman told Bloomberg in January that the company has been in talks with Amazon about a deal that would let its customers pay via PayPal.

Amazon added 10 million subscribers to its own payments service, bringing the total to 33 million and making it a larger rival to PayPal. Amazon is also developing its own Amazon Cash payments system for people without bank accounts, a niche to which PayPal caters. In February, PayPal said it would pay $233 million for TIO Networks to expand its presence in the "unbanked" market.

One downer for PayPal: just 23% of respondents used the PayPal app. Credit cars fared even worse, with just 19% of customers using their apps, which Condra said helps "refute the view that the shift to mobile will cause share loss" for PayPal.