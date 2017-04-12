Watch out Tesla (TSLA) and Elon Musk.
At the New York International Auto Show, Volvo unveiled a 400-hp plug-in electric hybrid SUV - the XC60.
"The Volvo XC60 is an important car for Volvo in the United States," said Lex Kerssemakers, Senior Vice President of the Americas; President and CEO of Volvo Car USA, "It provides a new and more athletic attitude to the design language that was first shown in the 90 series cars."
The XC60 is critical for Volvo, representing 30% of sales. Some 1 million XC60s have been sold across the globe.
In another swipe at Tesla, the XC60 has a semi-autonomous driving feature, Pilot Assist, that works at speeds up to 80 mph.
