It's time to redefine what the Trump trade really means, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. Washington is back to its old tricks, Cramer said, and that means the Trump tailwind may turn into a bitter headwind as more companies begin to fear what's coming next.

Case in point: today's Trump tweet regarding North Korea. Cramer said the president's tough talk only leads to one trade -- buying gold for safety. And what should investors make of the looming April 28th debt ceiling deadline? If the Republicans can't pass health-care legislation, can they muster enough support to avoid a government shutdown?

Trump hosted more CEOs at the White House today, but Cramer said these meetings seem to convey only one message: don't lay off any workers. Unfortunately, that runs counter to mergers, wherein companies often thin their ranks afterward.

Then there's still the possibility of a border tax, which would be horrific for retailers, especially the dollar stores. And what if Trump were to tweet about the latest United Continental (UAL) video of a passenger being dragged off a plane? A single tweet could signal bad news for the airlines.

Indeed, the Trump trade has turned into a host of unknowns that are not yet baked into stock prices, Cramer concluded, which is why the prudent action may be to buy puts against the averages rather than individual stocks.

Off the Charts: Biotechs

In the "Off The Charts" segment, Cramer checked in with colleague Bob Lang about the charts of a handful of drugmakers to see if any are worth investing in as the debate over drug prices rages on in Washington.

Lang first looked at a daily chart of Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) , which displays a bowl pattern, followed by a breakout to new highs on strong volume. Coupled with a bullish MACD momentum indicator, Lang felt this stock was a winner.

Lang next looked at Celgene (CELG) , which faltered in January but since has been making higher highs and lows as it builds a new base of support. With the Williams oscillator also getting its momentum back, Lang also felt this stock was a winner.

Third on the list was Allergan (AGN) , an Action Alerts PLUS holding. Allergen is the fastest growing large pharma around and Lang liked the stock's move higher in February and its consolidating triangle pattern which he felt would concluded in a breakout to the upside.

Finally, there was Kite Pharmaceuticals (KITE) , a stock that's building a base at a higher level after a big move up in March. Lang noted this stock has tested and held its floor of support twice.

Cramer said he agreed with Lang's analysis and despite the political smokescreen in Washington, all of these drug stocks have more room to run.

Whole Foods

Has the move in Whole Foods Market (WFM) already happened now that activist investors are involved and shares are up a quick 10%, or are things just starting to get interesting? Cramer weighed in.

It's not surprising that an activist would want to get involved with Whole Foods. Earnings at the company have been flat for more than three years. Whole Foods continues to struggle from competition from all sides, Cramer noted, including from Walmart (WMT) , Target (TGT) and Costco (COST) as private-label food makers like Treehouse Foods (THS) ramp up their organic offerings for less than what Whole Foods charges.

So can an activist make a difference? Cramer said he's skeptical about what an activist would be able to do; Whole Foods has a very headstrong CEO.

There may be efforts to cut overhead and buy back shares, but as for a quick acceleration of short-term growth? Cramer said Whole Foods has historically played the long game, much to its peril on Wall Street. With its reputation as an expensive place to shop, Whole Foods' options may be limited.

Mazor Robotics

It's no secret that the medical device makers have been on fire as of late. What is a secret, though, is Mazor Robotics (MZOR) , the maker of surgical robots for spinal surgeries that has seen its shares rise 150% over the past 12 months.

Cramer said investors aren't likely to have ever heard of Mazor, but the company acts like a small Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) that specializes only on the spine. The company's $1 million machine helps surgeons cut operating time, costs and recovery times and boosts patient outcomes -- the key metric every hospital is focused on. With only 2% penetration, there's clearly a lot to like about Mazor.

But on the downside, getting the word out is hard, and thus far Mazor has partnered with very few teaching hospitals that are training the next generation of surgeons.

Cramer said even at current level, he thinks the stock is a buy. While the company is speculative, he thinks Mazor can continue to deliver as, for now, it's the only game in town for spinal surgeries.

Lightning Round

In the Lightning Round, Cramer was bullish on Exelon (EXC) , Valley National Bancorp (VLY) and Schlumberger (SLB) .

Cramer was bearish on AxoGen (AXGN) , Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) , SeaDrill Limited (SDRL) , Science Applications International (SAIC) and NuStar Energy (NS) .

No-Huddle Offense

In his "No-Huddle Offense" segment, Cramer announced that the IPO deluge is here, and he doesn't like it one bit.

On this holiday-shortened week, the market will be digesting a total of seven new deals and Cramer said investors cannot trust the tape when so much supply is on the way. That's how short-term tops are made.

Cramer offered up a quick look at all seven deals, which included today's IPO of Azul (AZUL) , the Brazilian airline, along with coming names like Warrior Met Coal, Tocagen and Yext. Cramer said he's not impressed with any of these companies, nor the environment their stocks are debuting in.

