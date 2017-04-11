Bill O'Reilly's "O'Reilly Factor" prime time cable news show had its strongest quarter ever, averaging just under 4 million nightly viewers, even as advertisers leave the show amid an alleged sexual harassment scandal.

The New York Times reported that Fox (FOXA) paid five women a total of $13 million in order to settle sexual assault claims against the host.

