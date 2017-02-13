On Friday, shares of Yelp (YELP) got hammered after the company provided worse-than-expected first-quarter guidance. Is this a cry for help or can the company shake it off and go higher?

The review site/app company posted fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings of $0.27 per share, $0.01 better than the consensus estimate. Revenue rose 27% to $194.8 million, in line with the previous estimate. Adjusted EBITDA soared 158% to $45 million.

Local revenue was up 36% year to year to $171.1 million and transactions revenue increased 19% to $16.6 million. In the quarter, approximately 24 million unique devices accessed Yelp via the mobile app on a monthly average basis, a rise of 20%. The number of page views per user advanced nearly 20%.

Full-year 2016 revenue was $713 million, up 30%, while adjusted EBITDA of $120 million was 74% higher, year over year. Non-GAAP net income was $59.4 million, or $0.73 per share, compared to $28.9 million, or $0.37 per share in 2015.

In 2016, Yelp consumers made more than 20 million transactions and bookings through Yelp platforms, an increase of more than 40% year over year.

While the quarter was solid, investors freaked out over two of the company's metrics. In-app devices growth slowed 3.3% sequentially to 24.073 million on a monthly average basis from 24.9 million. On a year-over-year basis, in-app devices growth slowed to 20.32% from the third-quarter pace of 23.75%. This is the sixth quarter where in-app devices slowed.

Local advertising accounts grew 24% to approximately 138,000, or just 2,800 sequential adds. Management blamed the slow ad sales on the realignment of the sales force and disruption from the election.