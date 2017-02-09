The sneaker market is replete with a self-sustained system of blogs, Youtube channels, Facebook/Instagram/Twitter/Snapchat pages and websites designed to keep sneaker buyers abreast of upcoming releases.

Nike (NKE) , Adidas (ADDYY) and Under Armour (UA) all rely on this system to help generate interest for their new products, often providing certain bloggers with exclusive information about releases.

The companies also sometimes limit production as to generate even more hype and demand for their releases.

Nike acknowledges Black History Month every year by releasing some of its most popular basketball and casual shoe styles. Here are some for February 2017:

Nike Kyrie 3 BHM

Release Date: Feb 16

Price: $120

Nike KD 9 BHM

Release Date: Feb 16

Price: $160

Nike Lebron 14 BHM

Release date: Feb 16

Price: $175