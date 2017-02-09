Updated from 5:20 a.m. EST
Here are five things you must know for Thursday, Feb. 9:
1. -- U.S. stock futures were higher Thursday though investors remained concerned over policy uncertainty from the Trump administration regarding global trade and currencies.
"The political landscape still dominates sentiment as the Trump administration takes shape ...," said Alex Furber of CMC Markets, the Associated Press reported.
European stocks rose while Asian shares finished Thursday's session mixed.
Oil prices in the U.S. were rising early Thursday, up 1% to $52.83 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude oil gained 0.3% in the previous session.
The economic calendar in the U.S. on Thursday includes weekly Jobless Claims at 8:30 a.m. EST, and Wholesale Trade for December at 10 a.m.
St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard is scheduled to speak about U.S. economic and monetary policy at Washington University in St. Louis at 9:10 a.m., while Chicago Fed President Charles Evans will discuss current economic conditions or monetary policy at the CFA Society of Chicago Distinguished Speakers Series event in Chicago at 1:10 p.m.
2. -- The proposed Anthem (ANTM) merger with Cigna (CI) has been blocked by a federal judge as being anticompetitive.
Tesla said the "brief, planned" pause would allow the company to add capacity to the existing paint shop to prepare it for the Model 3, and other general maintenance.
"This will allow Tesla to begin Model 3 production later this year as planned and enable us to start the ramp towards 500,000 vehicles annually in 2018," a Tesla spokesman told Reuters.
Sources also told Reuters that Tesla planned to begin test-building the Model 3 on Feb. 20.
The stock rose 4.4% in premarket trading.