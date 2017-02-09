Updated from 5:20 a.m. EST

Here are five things you must know for Thursday, Feb. 9:

1. -- U.S. stock futures were higher Thursday though investors remained concerned over policy uncertainty from the Trump administration regarding global trade and currencies.

"The political landscape still dominates sentiment as the Trump administration takes shape ...," said Alex Furber of CMC Markets, the Associated Press reported.

European stocks rose while Asian shares finished Thursday's session mixed.

Oil prices in the U.S. were rising early Thursday, up 1% to $52.83 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude oil gained 0.3% in the previous session.

The economic calendar in the U.S. on Thursday includes weekly Jobless Claims at 8:30 a.m. EST, and Wholesale Trade for December at 10 a.m.

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard is scheduled to speak about U.S. economic and monetary policy at Washington University in St. Louis at 9:10 a.m., while Chicago Fed President Charles Evans will discuss current economic conditions or monetary policy at the CFA Society of Chicago Distinguished Speakers Series event in Chicago at 1:10 p.m.

2. -- The proposed Anthem (ANTM) merger with Cigna (CI) has been blocked by a federal judge as being anticompetitive.

The $54 billion deal has been in the works since July 2015, and the court ruling by U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson in Washington will cost Anthem a $1.85 billion breakup fee unless Anthem can show that Cigna breached the merger agreement. The judge ruled that the deal violated antitrust laws and would reduce the competition among health care insurers.

Aetna ( Humana ( It's the second big merger of health care insurers to be scuttled following the AET ) and HUM ) merger going south via an antitrust ruling in January. Jan. 23.

With the Anthem-Cigna deal now history, it's likely that Cigna will go shopping for other deals. In a conference call with investors earlier this month, CEO David Cordani said that if the megadeal ran into a road block his company would look to put its $14 billion of cash to work.

Cigna shares fell 1% in premarket trading. There was no premarket action in Anthem.