European stocks are set to open modestly higher Wednesday, following a stronger Asia session, even as political risk concerns linger over asset prices in the region.

Britain's FTSE 100 is the odd benchmark called lower, according to financial bookmakers IG, with a dip of around 0.04% priced in, although better-than-expected full-year earnings from Rio Tinto plc (RIO) may give the index some solid upward momentum. Germany's DAX index will likely add 0.11% at the open, with similar percentage gains anticipated for the CAC-40 in Paris and the FTSE MIB in Milan.

Rio posted stronger-than-expected full year earnings Wednesday and boosted its annual divided as the world's second-largest miner took full advantage of rising commodity prices.

Full year net profit came in at $5.1 billion, the company said, up from a loss of $866 million in 2015 and ahead of analysts' forecasts of $4.87 billion. The group will pay a full year dividend of $1.7 per share, down from 2015's $2.15 payout but firmly ahead of the higher end of market forecasts and will also buyback $500 million worth of shares.

Overnight in Asia, stocks rallied in the latter half of the session to end the trading in the green, with the Nikkei 225 rising 0.51% and passing the 19,000 mark for the week's first gain. The region-wide MSCI Asia ex-Japan index was marked 0.14% higher at 06:45 GMT after a 0.5% advance for Australia's S&P/ASX.

The U.S. dollar traded stronger overnight, as well, rising for the fifth consecutive session on renewed bets of a Federal Reserve rate increase in March and safe-haven flows from unsteady currencies in Europe and China. The dollar index, a measure of the greenback' strength against a basket of six major trading partners, was marked 0.03% higher at 100.39.