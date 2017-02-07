Starbucks (SBUX) is really taking quite the stand against President Trump's anti-immigration rhetoric and policies.

Below is a letter that went out to Starbucks employees on Monday that TheStreet has obtained. The coffee giant is now offering to provide employees and their families with free legal advice and guidance on immigration issues. Professional services firm Ernst & Young will be tasked with dispensing the guidance.

News of the letter was first reported by Buzzfeed News.

Partners,

After the recent Executive Order placing restrictions on immigration and the subsequent legal challenges to its enforcement, we understand many partners still have questions about what this means for them. As you saw in Howard's message, we are putting our partners first and leading with humanity.

Our Partner Resources team has and will continue to proactively reach out to partners who we know are impacted by the Executive Order, and any related actions, to connect them to the legal resources needed for their individual scenarios. In addition, we are proud to announce a new service in partnership with the immigration arm of Ernst & Young; the Immigration Advisor Program. This service will allow all partners and family members to help navigate immigration issues and get answers in these uncertain times. If you are a partner or a family member and you have questions about immigration, travel restrictions, or how the Executive Order and any related actions may otherwise impact you, please access this legal support and guidance from the Global Mobility and Immigration team by clicking here or opening the attached email draft.