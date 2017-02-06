Disney (DIS) reports its December quarter earnings at the close of trading on Tuesday, and here's the quick and dirty: Wall Street analysts are expecting earnings for Disney's fiscal first quarter to total $1.50 per share. Net income is expected to come in at 2.37 billion on revenue of $15.3 billion, according to the average forecast of 33 analysts as surveyed by FactSet.

And now for what's really on everyone's mind: CEO Bob Iger's non-retirement plans, ESPN's subscriber totals and theme park attendance (especially in Florida when Comcast (CMCSA) Universal parks have become more competitive).

It appears that Iger may not actually retire next year as the company had been planning, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people close to the company. The big puzzle has always been finding Iger's replacement and identifying that person remains as tricky as it was in 2014 when Disney's board extended his contract to June 2018.

Iger, who turns 66 on Friday, was promoted to CEO in 2005, and hasn't had a chief operating officer, traditionally the position of an heir apparent, since Tom Staggs left the company last spring.

Disney, of course, remains a giant media conglomerate, and therefore managing its many parts is a difficult task. While the film studios and theme parks grab most of the public's attention, Disney's Media Networks business, which includes ESPN, ABC and other cable-TV channels, accounts for 44% of the company's earnings, excluding some costs.

Consequently, investor attention is disproportionately focused on ESPN, its largest network. Iger tempered expectations for the current quarter back in November when he said that the four-year decline in ESPN's subscriber base would eventually be offset by the growth of online cable-TV platforms such as AT&T's (T) DirecTV Now and Dish Network's (DISH) SlingTV.

Nonetheless, skeptics fret that ESPN's high fixed costs and increasing unrest among younger subscribers about paying for the network will continue to pressure subscriber numbers. UBS media analyst Doug Mitchelson argues that fears of ESPN imploding are overdone.

Comcast is a holding in Jim Cramer and the AAP team's Action Alerts PLUS Charitable Trust Portfolio. Want to be alerted before they buy or sell CMCSA? Learn more now.