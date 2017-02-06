Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk claimed in a series of passionate tweets last week that he will stay on President Donald Trump's business advisory team in order to "provide feedback on issues that I think are important for our country and the world."

"Good grief, I'm not 'working' for Trump," he added to his Twitter feed this weekend.

The CEO was forced to defend his decision after Uber CEO Travis Kalanick announced that he was stepping down from the advisory team after a series of protests that heated up after Trump signed an executive order that banned travelers from seven majority-Muslim countries last month. Protesters were upset that Uber continued to do business at John F. Kennedy International Airport during an immigration ban protest, while New York Taxi Workers avoided the area to prevent blockage.

Tesla itself has dealt with a less severe backlash. Electric car blog Electrek reported that at least some customers have cancelled their Model 3 orders due to Musk's relationship with Trump. This is in spite of Musk claiming in a recent tweet that he does not think the travel ban is the right way to fix "the country's challenges."

But the cancelled orders won't affect Tesla, considering Model 3 pre-orders are a little over 370,000. "Tesla doesn't have demand problems," Former Piper Jaffray senior tech analyst and Loup Ventures founder Gene Munster told TheStreet. "It has manufacturing problems."

The criticism hasn't had an effect on Tesla's stock either, Munster noted. That's because it's easy to switch from the Uber app to competitor app Lyft, but it's much harder to find an alternate to Tesla. "Those who are passionate users of Tesla are not going to switch," he said.

Tesla shares closed Monday at $257.77, up 2.5%. They were trading in the $250-per-share range on Monday, Jan. 30. Trump issued his executive order on immigration on Friday, Jan. 27.

Munster said Tesla shareholders probably see Musk's actions as "favorable" because he's making the best decision for the company and broader industry by being in a position to influence policies. Some people may be turned off by Musk's tendency to "call it like it is," but that's just his personality, he added.