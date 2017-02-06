Updated from 2:07 p.m. with additional information.

With its huge audience, the Super Bowl is always a great platform for companies to launch and brand themselves. It's not surprising, then, that many of this year's pitchmen could soon be players in an equally dazzling venue: the initial public offering market.

Amid spots by established tech powers Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon (AMZN) , newer companies such as Airbnb and SoFi expanded their brand recognition with spots during the big game. Themes ranged from social unity in the shadow of Trump's recent orders, to bro-culture spoofs.

These tech upstarts aired their ads before an audience of 111.3 million Americans, ratings group Nielsen found. The so-called greatest Super Bowl ever actually drew a smaller TV audience than the Denver Bronco's victory over the Carolina Panthers, which had nearly 111.9 million viewers.

Alongside the on-screen action, there were 190.8 million posts, tweets and other social-media actions on Facebook (FB) and Twitter (TWTR) , Nielsen reports. The audience measurement group did not provide comparable social media metrics from last year.

During the game, CB Insights kept a partial Twitter roll call that listed many of the ads by highly valued private companies, those with relatively recent IPOs and acquired outfits. TheStreet.com pulled together a short list of unicorns, or private startups valued at more than $1 billion, that made their mark during the game breaks.

Game developer WarGaming, which was not on CB Insights' list, had a pair of high-octane ads for its World of Tanks title. The spots spoofed mainstays of cable TV, such as homemaking and reality TV shows. Last year Bloomberg put the value of the Belarus-based game maker at $1.5 billion.