Sis Boom Blah
Originally published Feb. 1 at 12:44 p.m. EDT
I always am in wonderment how the business media highlights the positives (stocks/sectors that are rising TODAY) and de-emphasizes the negatives (often the stocks/sectors that were rising in the recent past but are declining TODAY).
Reducing My Apple Short Post Results
Originally published Feb. 1 at 8:52 a.m. EDT
First-quarter sales and profits were not as weak as feared by some. ASP's rose slightly and the iPhone shipments beat, as did the mix of product, leading to a 5% iPhone sales beat.