Their memories are short.

Under Armour ( Goldman Sachs ( Some recent examples are homebuilders, UAA ) and, even, GS ) .

They just seem to forget that they were cheerleading the winners and once they are replaced ... there is nary a word.

This phenomemon likely helps to explain the skepticism on the part of individual investors and their propensity to buy ETFs rather than individual stocks.

They just don't know who to believe anymore as they are repeatedly burned!