Baby Steps

Originally published Feb. 3 at 2:05 p.m. EDT

I have moved from small-sized to slightly more than small-sized in my financial shorts. I have added Bank of America (BAC) $23.31, Citigroup (C) $57.78, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) $87 and Goldman Sachs (GS) $240.50.



I initiated a Morgan Stanley ( I initiated a MS ) short (small) $44.50.

Nothing in the executive order (on financials) Friday should be surprising to the markets, imho.



Speaking of financials, the president's executive order spurs interest in collateral companies like mortgage insurance. Radian trades over $19 a share today, a gain of over 90% since joining my Best Ideas List in July 2016. Nothing in the executive order (on financials) Friday should be surprising to the markets, imho. Position: Long: RDN; short: BAC small, C small, JPM small, GS small, MS small.

Some Brief Observations on the Day

Originally published Feb. 1 at 3:26 p.m. EDT