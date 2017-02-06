Doug Kass shares his views every day on RealMoneyPro. Click here for a real-time look at his insights and musings.
Baby Steps
Originally published Feb. 3 at 2:05 p.m. EDT
I have moved from small-sized to slightly more than small-sized in my financial shorts. I have added Bank of America (BAC) $23.31, Citigroup (C) $57.78, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) $87 and Goldman Sachs (GS) $240.50.
I initiated a Morgan Stanley ( MS) short (small) $44.50.
Nothing in the executive order (on financials) Friday should be surprising to the markets, imho.
Some Brief Observations on the Day
Originally published Feb. 1 at 3:26 p.m. EDT
- Apple (AAPL) stole the show. Without AAPL, the market would have had a much different character. (Read: More negative).
- Wednesday had something for everyone. For the bears, there was a clear reversal (becoming a bit more common place recently). Ludacris!
- I like the recovery in gold (now $1.40 on the day, after being much lower) with SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) back over resistance ($115). I now am large in this asset class.
- Financials well off the highs of the day. Spurting initially (by 1% to 2%) most money centers are now barely higher. I remain short Bank of America (BAC) , Citigroup (C) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) . The 2s/10s spread flat again -- a trend? If so, not financial stock friendly.
- Speaking of financials, Goldman Sachs ( (GS) ) gave up most of its gain late in the day.
- REITs continue to be among the weakest parts of the market. I remain short iShares Dow Jones US Real Estate ETF ( (IYR) ) on my Best Ideas List.
- Ag commodities were broadly higher (corn, oats, soybeans and wheat).
- Lumber up $10.
- Campbell Soup ( (CPB) ) gettin' jiggy, also.
- Caterpillar ( (CAT) ) a standout to the downside.
- Retail is god awful, again.
- I sold out profitably again in my inverse leveraged ETFs. But I feel naked.
- The Fed futures market is suggesting only two hikes in 2017. Many are coming to the view that the Fed is getting behind the curve (see Boockvar). Is the Fed concerned that they will be admonished by the Supreme Tweeter?
Long: GLD large, RDN, AGN, CPB large, JCP small