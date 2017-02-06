These lower rates are crushing the bank portion of the rally and you simply can't afford to lose the banks for long.

Why?

Because of the holders.

I have been peeking at my Twitter account. Can only peek because after the market's down a couple of days in a row then it becomes my fault for everything, and it's too much of a drag to do anything but just skim the mentions.

I am principally being blamed for being pro-bank stock, a posture I have had ever since Trump won because I expected and still expect an economic expansion that would help the banks.

After a couple of down days, though, caused by actions taken by Trump that trump his own business agenda, the holders are restless. They don't want to hear that the declines could be recharging the stocks.

You can't trust these complainers because they came in at the tail end when I wrote over and over again that you have to accept that the stocks have to come down and recharge, but they won't come down low enough for most people to be able to get out and get in.

When I see these kinds of shareholders, I shudder. You get another controversial executive order, you get an out-of-right-field U.S. Supreme Court pick, and rates are going to go down again and the money's going to flow out of the banks again.