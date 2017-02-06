And, you have Gary Cohn talking about the President helping to create jobs through the tripod of lower taxes, repatriation and deregulation--of which, only the latter can be done unilaterally. It's clear from Cohn's talk with us on CNBC that specific impediments to job growth are being addressed instantly and swiftly.

Specifically, Cohn told me that Dodd Frank has been a huge impediment to lending, and that it's time to revise the portions that are unnecessary. I would add that such reform of the legislation is needed, given how difficult it is to comply with and, more importantly, how much capital has been raised by our banks, which is why they are the strongest in the world.

Of all the things I heard Friday morning, the only sticking point for an investor is the border tax issue, causing companies that are importing goods to be tax disadvantaged. That means retailers remain tough investments--but even these become buys at a certain point, as we watch the stock of Macy's (M) going higher on a potential takeout by Hudson's Bay.