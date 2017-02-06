Ford Motor (F) looks like the relative winner among autos if Donald Trump follows through on his promise to impose a tariff or takes other actions to punish companies importing manufactured goods into the U.S. But given the long-term risk of such a move, the whole industry would be better off sidestepping a trade war.

Barclays analyst Brian A. Johnson on Friday upgraded Ford to "overweight" on the political climate and potential for an overhaul of NAFTA, writing in a note that "any way you look at it, Ford looks better positioned than General Motors (GM) and Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) in a border adjustment scenario." Johnson says Ford has a higher mix of North American unit production in the U.S. than its key rivals.

Product mix also factors into Johnson's call. Ford is largely importing low-margin small and midsized cars from Mexico, while Fiat Chrysler and GM are building higher-value pickups in Mexico and minivans and small SUVs in Canada. For that reason, Barclays estimates the value of U.S. net imports for Ford is only $3.6 billion, compared to $10.4 billion for GM and $18 billion for Fiat Chrysler.

President Trump on the campaign trail promised to bring manufacturing jobs lost to Mexico and elsewhere back home, in part by setting up tariffs and other barriers to make importing from Mexico less profitable. Since the election he has doubled down on that promise on Twitter, while also suggesting at least reworking NAFTA.