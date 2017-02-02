Sustainable investment fund Arjuna Capital and another fund on Thursday issued a proposal the firms hope will be approved by Facebook (FB) shareholders urging the social media giant to produce a report reviewing the public policy and business issues it faces around the phenomenon of "fake news."

"We want Facebook to explain how many ads or content they are blocking, how much staff do they have evaluating fabricated content claims and how much are they outsourcing to third parties such as Politifact or ABC," said Arjuna Capital managing partner Natasha Lamb.

The proposal is nonbinding, so Facebook doesn't have to respond even if the shareholder vote is substantial. However, a significant vote of shareholders urging Facebook to follow through on the proposal's recommendation could be enough to embarrass the company into issuing a detailed study. At this stage, however, it is possible Facebook will seek to have the Securities and Exchange Commission remove the proposal from consideration. A Facebook spokesman did not return a request for comment.

The Arjuna-Baldwin measure comes as Facebook has come under fire following the 2016 U.S. presidential and congressional elections over fake news stories trending on the social media platform. One high-profile example involved the fake news phenomenon that became known as "Pizzagate," a false conspiracy that trended on social media sites claiming that a Washington D.C. area pizzeria hid a child sex ring in its basement set up by Hillary Clinton and her former campaign chairman, John Podesta.

The Arjuna-Baldwin proposal comes after a recent Pew Research Center survey reported that about two-in-three U.S. adults, about 64%, say fabricated news stories have caused lots of confusion about the basic facts of current issues and events.