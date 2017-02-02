(This article originally appeared at 10:00 a.m. ET on Real Money, our premium site for active traders, and has been updated to reflect Snap Inc.'s prospectus being filed. Click here to get great columns like this from Jim Cramer and other writers even earlier in the trading day.)

By all indications, Facebook (FB) is crushing it in every single aspect of its business. But CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his fellow shareholders now must be prepared for the one thing that could soon cause the shares to correct.

That's none other than the initial public offering (IPO) of Snap Inc., the disappearing photo app maker with ambitions to also be a consumer-products giant as hinted in its newly filed prospectus on Thursday. The basic premise is as follows. Up until now, Action Alerts PLUS holding Facebook has been the only way for Wall Street to successfully play the rising importance of social media in our lives. Zuckerberg has moved lightening quick to move the Facebook user experience forward by implementing live video and better curating the newsfeed. Meanwhile, the innovation on Instagram has continued, too, with the recent addition of the stories function as a means to try and grab Snapchat users. Whereas Twitter (TWTR) has failed at growing its user base and general relevance, Facebook has thrived.

Insane New Facebook Stats

Market Cap: $390 billion

Instagram: 400 million daily active users

WhatsApp: Over 1.2 billion monthly users

And as a result, Wall Street has cheered all of Facebook's efforts, sending the stock up some 77% over the past two years. Twitter has crashed about 57% during that same time-span.