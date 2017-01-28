Editors' pick: Originally published Jan. 26.
Basically, the Dodge Demon will be insane.
Continuing its weekly teases of what will likely be the world's fastest muscle car (taking the throne of the 707-hp Dodge Hellcat), Dodge (which is owned by Fiat Chrysler ( FCAU) ) said Thursday the Demon will be the first-ever factory production auto with street legal drag tires. As a result of the extra wide treads, the Demon will sport some aggressive-looking side fenders, which could be seen in the new video spot below.
The Demon -- and all its wonderful specs -- is scheduled to be unveiled at the New York International Auto Show in April.
Here is TheStreet fully enjoying a track test of the Dodge Hellcat.