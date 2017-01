Continuing its weekly teases of what will likely be the world's fastest muscle car (taking the throne of the 707-hp Dodge Hellcat ), Dodge (which is owned by FCAU ) ) said Thursday the Demon will be the first-ever factory production auto with street legal drag tires. As a result of the extra wide treads, the Demon will sport some aggressive-looking side fenders, which could be seen in the new video spot below.