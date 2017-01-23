Gee whiz, after one lackluster quarter, Wall Street has really decided to gang up on one of the greatest retail growth stories of all time.

The first investment bank analyst to toss some hator-ade atop the head of Under Armour bulls is Nomura, which sounded the alarm bell Monday on slowing sales of Stephen Curry basketball sneakers.

"Although our channel checks clearly have room for error, we worry that any slowdown in the Curry launches this early would not bode well for the longer-term earnings power of the obviously key franchise to Under Armour," analyst Simeon Siegel wrote. Given Under Armour is reliant on Steph Curry to drive its footwear sales (and drive buzz more broadly), as TheStreet has reported, any slowdown could bring the type of profit risk to Under Armour that investors currently may not expect.

Meanwhile, Nomura felt it had to add that Under Armour may no longer be growing as profitably as in the past.

"With industry-leading growth persisting, there's no questioning Under Armour will continue to grow into a larger company," Siegel wrote. "To this end, we remain concerned that the realization of capped margins will pressure the multiple."

But as Apple's (AAPL) illustrious founder Steve Jobs said often, "One more thing." Jay Sole over at Morgan Stanley (a long-time critic of Under Armour's valuation) flat out unloaded on Under Armour Monday.

Sole listed several major reasons behind his underweight rating on Under Armour's stock, ranging from rampant 40% off discounts at the company's outlet stores and online during the holidays to "surprising" weakness in its basketball footwear category.

"We believe the launch of the Curry 3 is falling short of expectations and the Curry franchise represents 80% of Under Armour's basketball business," says Sole, adding, "Under Armour's running footwear business is more stable, but we believe the company is still not competing successfully against Nike (NKE) and Adidas (ADDYY) in premium channels such as Foot Locker (FL) ."