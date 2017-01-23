The number of counterfeit products pumped out of China is unprecedented. Their total value adds up to $1.2 trillion, which accounts for 63.2% of the world's total. Chinese make fake Gucci clothing and Cartier watches, open Apple stores that aren't authorized retailers and have even duplicated global investment bank Goldman Sachs.

So whether China's technology sector is another pirated import is a fair question. And the answer isn't black and white. "China never really stopped being a copycat, and that's why its tech companies aren't changing the world," read the headline of an opinion piece in the South China Morning Post in April. The article said:

"Innovation and creativity are not rewarded in the Chinese commercial or educational sectors, which emphasize rapidly monetizing activities and rote learning. "Obeying authorities ensures stability and eventual success. Gaining favors from regulators and party elites are the surest path to good fortune. Unfortunately, it is precisely this type of closed minded thinking coupled with cronyism and exclusive capitalism with Chinese characteristics that will continue to kill innovation and stifle creative thinking across China. "That explains why China's big internet companies are basically copies of their western counterparts. It also explains why their tech giants aren't changing the rest of the world. ..."

Wired magazine offered a contrasting view in an December 2015 article titled "China is no longer a nation of tech copycats." The article said:

"Now major cities are crowded with ambitious inventors and entrepreneurs, flocking into software accelerators and hackerspaces. They no longer want jobs at Google or Apple; like their counterparts in San Francisco, they want to build the next Google or Apple. "Anyone with a promising idea and some experience can find money."

Regardless of whether China's financial technology, or fintech, sector is real or fake, it's huge and growing fast. Fintech, or the use of technology to make financial services more efficient, is making banking and finance cheaper and more accessible to billions of people in China and abroad.