It's Donald Trump's White House, but there will be plenty of people helping him work in it.

With only a day left until his inauguration, President-elect Trump is in the final stages of filling out his cabinet. And while his selections have yet to be officially confirmed, the new Republican majority in the Senate makes it likely that the majority -- if not all -- of his picks will be approved.

Though many of Trump's incoming advisers are familiar figures to traders, like Wilbur Ross, Steve Mnuchin and Anthony Scaramucci, many others are less well known on and off Wall Street. That's why TheStreet has prepared a primer on some of the people that will soon be driving policy in Trump's brand new boardroom at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Rex Tillerson -- Secretary of State

As CEO of Exxon Mobil from 2006 to 2016, Tillerson oversaw Exxon's transform from strictly an oil explorer and producer to that of one that is also focused on natural gas, coinciding with its 2009 purchase of XTO Energy. Tillerson also has signed deals with state-owned Russian oil company Rosneft to do joint ventures on exploration and production. In 2013, Tillerson received the Russian Order of Friendship, which rewards foreigners because of work done to better relationships with Russia.

Tom Price -- Secretary of Health and Human Services

Price, the current Republican chairman of the House Budget Committee, will become secretary of the Health and Human Services Department if confirmed. An orthopedic surgeon from Georgia, Price is a well-known critic of Obamacare and wants to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with the Empowering Patients First Act.

Vincent Viola -- Secretary of the Army

Viola is Donald Trump's pick for Secretary of the Army. The former U.S. Army infantry officer is well known to Wall Street traders as the founder and executive chairman of Virtu Financial (VIRT) . He was vice chariman of Nymex from 1993 to 1996 and was chairman from 2001 to 2004. The West Point graduate who also owns the NHL's Florida Panthers began his career in business in 1982 as a trader in the New York Mercantile Exchange.