With so much focus on the automotive world and its self-driving ambitions, some execs are looking to the skies for the next big thing. Yep, you read that right.

That executive is Tom Enders, CEO of Airbus (EADSY) . According to Reuters, the company plans to test a "prototype for a self-piloted flying car." Why would Airbus do this? Think traffic congestion.

Enders alluded to subways when addressing how transportation has evolved over time. A century ago, humans turned to the underground to improve transportation efficiency. Now -- overlooking current airplanes models for a second -- Enders is looking to the sky for the next transportion overhaul.

While the technology is still very much experimental, Enders said it is still a "very serious" development. The company's unit, called Urban Air Mobility, is looking to create air transportation vehicles that can be used or hailed with an app.

A few years ago, this Jetsons-like concept would seem preposterous. But given the developments in drones, self-driving cars and artificial intelligence, it doesn't seem quite so far-fetched. While we may not see Airbus hitting the skies with these new concepts in the near term, it doesn't mean we should rule them in out longer term either.

American shares of the over-the-counter traded Airbus closed at $17.20 Wednesday, down 1.3%.

