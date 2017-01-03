Updated to include a statement from General Motors.

After months of attacking Ford (F) for its plans to move production overseas, President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday turned his attention to crosstown rival General Motors (GM) , threatening to impose a "big border tax" on cars imported from Mexico.

Trump, who on the campaign trail lashed out at Ford's plans to move production to Mexico, in a tweet Tuesday said GM "is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border." Trump said the automakers need to "Make in U.S.A. or pay big border tax!"

GM responded to Trump's tweet, saying that all Cruze sedans sold in the U.S. are built in Lordstown, though it noted that a "small number" of Cruze hatchbacks made in Mexico are sold in the U.S.

General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A.or pay big border tax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2017

GM builds the Cruze in Mexico as well as in about a dozen other locations worldwide, including at the Lordstown Assembly Complex in Ohio. GM last June said it would supplement Ohio production of the Cruze with capacity in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico, in a bid to keep up with what it called strong consumer demand for the vehicle.

The Lordstown facility at the time of the announcement was already running three shifts. However, GM said in November it would suspend the third shift indefinitely and lay off 1,200 workers at the plant because of lower demand.