Editors' pick: Originally published Dec. 30.

He asks, we answer. Twitter (TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey -- who also serves as the CEO of Square (SQ) -- opened up to the Twitter world in an effort to find out what its users want to improved.

@Jack asked, "what's the most important thing you want to see Twitter improve or create in 2017?"

The questioned has generated more than 6,500 replies and according to Dorsey, the most requested feature "today & always," is for an edit function. Users want to be able to fix their tweets, be it factual or grammatical, without having to copy the entirety of the content, modify it slightly, re-post it, and delete the original post.

Surely the company can figure out how to do that, right? Dorsey says it's something the team continues search for an ideal solution. Zooming out a bit, the four most requested "themes" for Twitter encompassed abuse, editing, topics and interests, and conversations.

I would say this is a good move for Dorsey and Twitter. The company has struggled mightily with its stagnant monthly active user growth and even saw prospective buyers walk away from the property for some of the issues mentioned here, (mainly abuse).

With that said, addressing those issues with its users may help lead to a more favorable platform. If all goes as planned, improvements from Twitter will hopefully lead to increased user growth.

Shares of Twitter closed $16.30 Friday, down 0.6%.