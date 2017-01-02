Which would you rather own: a stock that might generate huge profits in the short term, or one that you know will produce steady returns for years to come? Identifying the underlying trends in our economy, and then selecting those companies best positioned to capitalize on them over the long haul, is the best way to guarantee your profits.

Two trends that we know will continue for the foreseeable future are the aging of the U.S. population and increasing consumption of health care services, particularly pharmaceuticals. Drugstore chains that have established their brand names and occupy key locations in growing areas will be making serious money for years to come.

In the past, Walgreens Boots Alliance has had a strong position and and it remains a stock worth owning. Its rival CVS Health (CVS) , had a rockier 2016, but many observers see it as poised for a rebound in the new year.