Never mind Dogs of the Dow, how about Dogs of the S&P 500? There are a lot more of them -- for instance, Endo International (ENDP) .

Year to date, shares of specialty pharmaceutical company Endo looks to end 2016 down over 74%, the worst performing stock in the S&P 500. The shares, currently trading around $15.70, have been obliterated by slowing growth, a staggering amount of litigation and an investigation by the Department of Justice into potential collusion in the pricing of generic drugs.

Endo is embroiled in a huge amount of litigation. First, Endo has a ton of product liability lawsuits related to subsidiaries the company divested or wound down. The company has over 8,000 unsettled lawsuits against it. Although the company has settled approximately 49,000 cases already, it still has a lot of work left.

Second, the United States Federal Trade Commission filed suit against the company alleging the company violated antitrust laws by paying other generic companies to delay the launch of their generic drugs.

Finally, Endo could be mixed up in a generic drug price fixing scheme. Bloomberg reported two executives of small generic drug companies were charged in a criminal indictment of fixing the prices of an antibiotic and a drug used to treat diabetes. According to Bloomberg, the investigation is not over. The investigation spans more than a dozen companies and about two-dozen drugs. Endo previously disclosed it has received a subpoena related to its generic doxycycline.

If you can get past all the messy litigation, sales in 2016 are expected to rise 19.4% to $3.9 billion aided by acquisitions. But sales are expected to stall out in 2017. Revenue could be flat in 2017 and 2018 revenue could be down about 5%.