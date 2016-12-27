An Iranian official says the country paid half price for Boeing ( BA) jets, which he seems to view as something to be especially proud of. He shouldn't.

Iran, wake up. Everybody pays half price for Boeing jets -- except for those who pay even less. And it is the same at Airbus (EADSY) . Nobody pays the list price.

"Volume customers -- that is, anyone who needs more than a dozen jets -- get 50% off Airbus and Boeing list prices if they ask politely and wear a tie," said Richard Aboulafia, aviation analyst at the Teal Group.

On Sunday, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported that Iran's deputy transport minister said his county will only pay half of the announced price for 80 new Boeing planes, according to The Associated Press.

"Regarding the style of our order and its options, the purchase contract for 80 Boeing aircraft is worth about 50% of the amount," said Asghar Fakhrieh Kashan, according to the AP. He did not elaborate.

Boeing spokesman Doug Alder said, "We don't discuss the specifics of any agreements." Moreover, airlines that buy aircraft from Boeing and Airbus make agreements not to disclose the actual price they paid.

However, "It is well known that large orders come with large discounts, whether from Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier or Embraer," said aerospace analyst Scott Hamilton of Leeham.

"Iran's statement of a 50% discount is in keeping with this reality," he said.

Aviation consultant Addison Schonland added, "The reason the minister in Iran made that statement was to indicate to his people how clever they were."