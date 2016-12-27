For many years, and for many investors, the gulf on Wall Street between doing well and doing good was simply too wide to bridge. Those investors who wanted their investments to do the latter had to relinquish any shot at the former. Or so the thinking went.

As Wall Street moves into 2017, however socially responsible investing is bordering on going mainstream. Nine new exchange traded products focused on sustainable investing, including ETFs, were launched in 2016.

Editor's pick: This story was originally published on Dec. 16, 2016.

On the mainstreaming of sustainable investing practices, a recent survey cited by Morgan Stanley found that four out of five asset holders and more than two-thirds of asset managers believed that climate change represented either a material risk or an investment opportunity across their portfolios.

Call it what you will - ethical investing, impact investing, sustainable investing - the movement has been attracting practitioners and plaudits while also generating market-beating returns, according to some advocates of the practice.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article was originally published by The Deal, a sister publication of TheStreet that offers sophisticated insight and analysis on all types of deals, from inception to integration. Click here for a free trial.

"We've seen that investing in a broadly diversified mix of the most sustainable and efficient companies can substantially outperform the market," says Ian Monroe, co-founder, president and chief sustainability officer of Etho Capital, which has introduced one of the ETFs that give investors access to sustainable investments: the ETHO Climate Leadership US ETF (ETHO) .