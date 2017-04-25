In what looked like Starbucks' (SBUX) latest gimmick to win Instagram followers, it released the Unicorn Frappuccino for a limited-time recently. Based off the name alone, customers probably assumed there was some sort of caffeine component to the drink.

In reality, the unicorn frap contained milk, ice, a whole lot of sugar and tons of artificial colors/flavors for a calorie count of 410 (16 ounces).

But, no caffeine.

When asked why Starbucks would market a drink as a "frappuccino," which implies it is similar to a cappuccino that contains caffeine, a company spokeswoman said Starbucks has always sold caffeine-free "crème frappuccino blended beverages."

"The Unicorn Frappuccino was a blended crème beverage, and therefore did not contain coffee," she said. Another good example was the introduction last year of the Pokemon Go frap (see below video).

With that as a dose of inspiration, here's a list of Starbucks drinks that are caffeine free but are a sugar fiend's best friend. All nutritional facts are based on 24 oz (venti) sizes and come from Starbucks' website.