So, Congressional Republicans want tax cuts.

That's nothing new. By now it's a staple of the party philosophy and a major part of its 2016 platform. Indeed, one of the major distinctions between Democratic and Republican politics is the centrality of tax cuts to the right wing economic message.

The devil, as they always say, is in the details. In this case, what few details we have seem to say that the coming tax cuts won't do anything for the average American.

Although the House hasn't released any specific proposals for 2017, both Speaker Paul Ryan and President Donald Trump have released individual plans in the past. Ryan's plan, released last year and titled A Better Way, lavishes its tax cuts on the wealthy. Under this document more than 96% of gains would go to individuals earning more than $1 million per year.

Trump's proposals during the presidential campaign were no better. By giving away an average tax cut of $387,000 to those earning more than $1 million, Trump's plan concentrated its gains overwhelmingly at the top.

Those with incomes above $1 million would see their after-tax income rise by 14.3% according to an analysis by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. Those who earn within the median income (the $50,000 to $75,000 bracket) would see an increase of only 1.5%.

With no reason to assume that either Ryan or Trump have significantly changed their priorities, it's safe to assume that the coming income tax cuts will have little impact on the average American.

But, they could. The tax code is a fantastic resource for both helping to smooth some of the rough edges of the free market, and it probably works as a way to encourage or disincentivize behavior. What are some tax breaks that might actually help the middle or lower class? Here, with the help of Professor of Tax Law Charlotte Crane at the Northwestern University Law School, are 12 that help a lot more Americans.